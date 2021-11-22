WATCH: Levaya Of Terror Victim Eliyahu Dovid Kay, H’YD

Mourners grieve at the funeral for Eliyahu Kay, a 26-year-old immigrant from South Africa, the day after an Arab terrorist murdered him in the Old City of Jerusalem, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Hundreds of people gathered at Har HaMenuchos on Monday for the levaya of terror victim Eli Kay, h’yd, who was murdered in the shooting attack on Sunday near the Kosel.

Eli, z’l, was killed on the way to Shacharis holding his tefillin and the sefer Likutei Sichos.

Eli, zl, is survived by his parents, Ari and Devorah Kay, who made aliyah from South Africa last year and live in Modiin, and his siblings, Katriel, Chanan, and Naama.

He is also survived by his kallah Jen Schiff.

The levaya was attended by Chief Rabbi Rav Dovid Lau, Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai, Culture Minister Chili Tropper, UTJ MK Yitzchak Pindrus, Shas MK Uriel Busso, and Likud MK Amir Ohana.

Kasriel, the niftar’s brother, at the levaya. (Screenshot)
Screenshot
Mourners gather around the body of Eliyahu Kay, a 26-year-old immigrant from South Africa, during his funeral the day after he was murdered by an Arab terrorist in the Old City of Jerusalem, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
A family member weeps during the funeral for Eliyahu Kay, a 26-year-old immigrant from South Africa. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Family members gather around the body of Eliyahu Kay, a 26-year-old immigrant from South Africa, during his funeral.
(AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Mourners pray at the funeral for Eliyahu Kay, a 26-year-old immigrant from South Africa, the day after he was murdered by an Arab terrorist in the Old City of Jerusalem, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
The body of Eliyahu Kay, a 26-year-old immigrant from South Africa, is carried during his funeral the day after an Arab terrorist murdered him in the Old City of Jerusalem, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Below are photos and videos of Eli, z’l, while in yeshivah and on a visit to an army base.

 

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)