WATCH: Levaya Of Terror Victim Eliyahu Dovid Kay, H’YD

Hundreds of people gathered at Har HaMenuchos on Monday for the levaya of terror victim Eli Kay, h’yd, who was murdered in the shooting attack on Sunday near the Kosel.

Eli, z’l, was killed on the way to Shacharis holding his tefillin and the sefer Likutei Sichos.

Eli, zl, is survived by his parents, Ari and Devorah Kay, who made aliyah from South Africa last year and live in Modiin, and his siblings, Katriel, Chanan, and Naama.

He is also survived by his kallah Jen Schiff.

The levaya was attended by Chief Rabbi Rav Dovid Lau, Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai, Culture Minister Chili Tropper, UTJ MK Yitzchak Pindrus, Shas MK Uriel Busso, and Likud MK Amir Ohana.

Below are photos and videos of Eli, z’l, while in yeshivah and on a visit to an army base.

מחזה אופייני: דוד אליהו קיי הי"ד, הנרצח בפיגוע הירי סמוך לכותל המערבי, דואג שחבר בצה"ל יניח תפילין. היום הוא יובא למנוחות בירושלים. השם יקום דמו pic.twitter.com/nXcb12CYgi — מענדי קורטס Mendy Cortas (@mendy_cortas) November 22, 2021

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)