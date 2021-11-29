Bennett Bows To US Pressure, Scraps Plan For Chareidi Neighborhood In Jerusalem

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told Biden administration officials on Thursday that his government will not advance the plan to construct a new neighborhood in east Jerusalem following condemnation of the move by the US, Walla reported.

The plan for the new Chareidi neighborhood in Atarot was approved by the Jerusalem City Council’s Planning and Building Committee last week but it has now been removed from the next step in its authorization – a meeting of the Finance Ministry’s District Committee for Planning and Building on December 6.

“What a shame that a man who made his political fortune through right-wing pressure is folding so quickly in the face of American and European pressure,” said Matan Peleg, the head of the Tirtzu organization, which seeks to strengthen Israel’s Jewish and Zionist identity.

“Jerusalem must be strengthened. Every message of weakness is translated into the actual division of the city and the deepening of foreign collaboration…Naftali Bennett…whoever voted for you is ashamed of you today.”

