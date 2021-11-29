HATE IN LA: Antisemitic Flyers Placed in Yards of Beverly Hills Homes

The LAPD is investigating after someone put antisemitic leaflets in the front yards of several Beverly Hills homes on the first night of Chanukah.

The flyers contained “propaganda style hate speech related to the Covid pandemic and the Jewish people” across “several blocks of the northeast area of the city,” according to police.

“Every single aspect of the Covid agenda is Jewish,” the flyers claimed.

A small group gathered at Beverly Hills City Hall to show that they will not be deterred by the antisemitic flyers, and proclaiming their Jewish pride.

“The message of Chanukah – a little bit of light, with a lot of joy, dispels tons and tons of darkness,” said Rabbi Shlomo Cunin, the West Coast director of Chabad California.

“They accused the Jewish people for starting Covid, which is ridiculous,” a Beverly Hills resident, Richard Maize, said.

“Jew or non-Jew, you should be outraged,” said Rabbi Chaim Mentz of Chabad. “How can this happen?”

“Hate speech and hate crimes are reprehensible at any time, said Beverly Hills Mayor Bob Wunderlich. “But here we are. We’re embarking on a time period which should be family and friend celebrations. We just finished Thanksgiving weekend. We’re moving on to the holiday season… this is a time the community should be getting together. This is the opposite of a time that there should be hate crime or hate speech. We, as a community, have to be above that.”

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the incident is asked to call 310-550-4951.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)