Gag Order Lifted: Names & Faces Of 2 Shuvu Banim Murder Suspects Revealed

The Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court on Monday lifted the gag order on the names of two suspects in the cases of two murders that occurred in Jerusalem over 30 years ago.

One of the suspects is Tzvika Zucker, the son-in-law of disgraced Shuvu Banim leader Eliezer Berland. Zucker was the head of the Mishmeres HaTznius in the years in which the criminal acts attributed to him took place and is a suspect in the murders of Nissim Shitrit and Avraham Edri.

When the allegations against Berland of offenses against women were first revealed about a decade ago, Zucker left the community and began publicly opposing his father-in-law, even testifying against him to the police a number of times.

Zucker admitted that he transmitted the instructions of the “Rav” to murder Shitrit but denied any active involvement in the murders. However, according to the police, Zucker incriminated himself in at least one murder case in the course of an interrogation when he mistakenly said “we arrived.” The police also claim that a number of suspects incriminated him in active involvement in the murder of Shitrit and even the murder of Edri.

The name of the other suspect is Baruch Sharvit, who is still considered a Berland follower, unlike most of the suspects who left the kehilla long ago. According to a Kan report earlier this month, Berland met with Sharvit in the presence of police investigators and instructed him to confess and provide details to the police. Sharvit subsequently admitted to his part in both murders and incriminated others, including the Chareidi mayor who was arrested last week for suspected involvement in the cases.

פרשת 'נקיון כפיים': הותר לפרסום שמם של שניים מהחשודים ברצח אבי אדרי והנער ניסים שטרית:

1. צביקה צוקר, חתנו של ברלנד ומי שהיה ראש 'משמרת הצניעות' – חשוד שתיווך בין הרב לרוצחים והיה שותף פעיל בשני האירועים

2. ברוך שרביט – חשוד בשני מקרי הרצח, החשוד הראשון שהודה והפליל מספר שותפים pic.twitter.com/RlGVgghoWd — שחר גליק (@glick_sh) November 29, 2021

אחרי יותר מחודש בחקירה, בית המשפט התיר לפרסם כי יהודה צבי צוקר, שעזב את קהילת "שובו בנים", וברוך שרביט, שנותר בקהילה הסגורה, היו מעורבים ברצח נהג מונית ובהיעלמותו של נער בהוראת ברלנד pic.twitter.com/M3whSOi9tq — ynet עדכוני (@ynetalerts) November 29, 2021

הותר לפרסום > חתנו של אליעזר ברלנד הוא אחד החשודים בפרשת הרצח וההיעלמות > https://t.co/phtZoVbhVx pic.twitter.com/uRaJiLoSOw — חדשות בחדרי חרדים (@behadrei_bhol) November 29, 2021

The first prosecutor’s statement in the case – prior to an indictment – will be filed later on Monday against another suspect in the case and an indictment against a suspect in the murder of Nisim Shitrit is expected to be filed by the end of the week.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)