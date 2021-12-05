NYPD Chief Lights Menorah In Brooklyn [PHOTOS]

For the first time in history, the Largest Menorah in Brooklyn was lit by the NYPD Chief of Community Affairs in a beautiful ceremony on the 7th night, Motzei Shabbos. Chief Jeffrey Maddrey was given the “high” honor of lighting the 33 foot menorah because of his strong relationship to the Jewish community and his 30 years of service in the New York City Police Department. Chief Maddrey lit the Shamash (Lead Candle) on a clear, crisp night in Grand Army Plaza as over 200 people cheered him on. Chief Maddrey also distributed toys to kids and posed for dozens of photos. The historic ceremony was hosted by Rabbi Shimon Hecht of the Chabad of Park Slope.

Chief Maddrey stated “its truly an honor to light the Menorah and bring more light to these dark and challenging times. I’ll always stand with the Jewish community and all communities in our great city. Here’s to many more years of accomplishing great things together.”

Joining Chief Maddrey for this historic event was Deputy Inspector Richie Taylor who is the Commanding Officer of Community Affairs Outreach for Chief Maddrey and the highest-ranking yarmulke wearing NYPD Officer, Captain Franz Souffrant, Commanding Officer of the 78 Precinct which is where the Menorah is located, NYPD Clergy Liaison David Heskiel, Detective Mohammad Amen of Community Affairs Outreach and the Muslim Officers Society, Rabbi Moshe Hecht of the Chabad of Windsor Terrace, and Honorary Police Surgeon Dr. Jack Husney.

After the ceremony, one viewer stated “I’m very impressed by the way the Chief spoke. He brought warmth to this chilly night.” Another viewer stated “Chief Maddrey made my son feel so special when he handed him this checkers set, we need more like him.”

