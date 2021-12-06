Poll: Majority Of Israelis Unhappy With Bennett, Prefer Netanyahu

A new poll published by Channel 12 News on Sunday night shows that six months after the establishment of the new Bennett government, a majority of Israelis prefer Binyamin Netanyahu as prime minister.

The poll, conducted by the Midgam polling agency, found that almost twice as many Israelis (45%) prefer Netanyahu as prime minister over Naftali Bennett (25%). Yair Lapid fared even worse than Bennett, with 48% of respondents preferring Netanyahu as prime minister versus only 24% who prefer Lapid.

A full 44% of respondents don’t want to see Lapid rotate in as prime minister, with even a quarter of voters who supported parties now in the coalition preferring that Lapid not serve as prime minister.

The poll also found that the Likud party would receive 34 seats if elections were held today, four more seats than the party currently holds. Yamina would receive six seats and Gideon Sa’ar’s New Hope party would fail to cross the electoral threshold.

Many ministers in the current government have very low approval ratings, with Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman on the very bottom, with a 35% approval rating versus a 56% disapproval rating. Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked didn’t fare much better, with a 33% approval rating versus a 51% disapproval rating.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)