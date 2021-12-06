Leading Bnei Brak Dayanim Pasken Not To Read Walder’s Books Until ‘Further Clarification’

Two leading Bnei Brak dayanim, HaGaon HaRav Yehudah Silman and HaGaon HaRav Sariel Rosenberg, have paskened not to read Chaim Walder’s books until the allegations against him are properly clarified.

Recently, Walder has been accused of serious allegations of abuse by multiple victims and he was subsequently removed from several public positions, including as a columnist at Yated Ne’eman, a decision approved by HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein. Several days later, Walder announced that he was retiring from all his professional pursuits to concentrate on clearing his name.

Without mentioning Walder’s name, a question was asked to the dayanim:

“An author from the Chareidi community, a so-called Chinuch figure, who writes books for children as well as for adults that are supposed to convey educational messages, but it was recently publicized that he has committed ongoing severe aveiros – is it permissible to continue to read his books?”

The dayanim answered: “If the allegations that were publicized about him are true, it is definitely forbidden to read his books, like our Rabbanim have warned, that one shouldn’t read books that weren’t written by authors that are yiryei Shamayim, and especially if the author is suspected of being an indecent person. And reading his books is like supporting the deeds attributed to him.”

“Of course, all this [is true] if it’s clarified that the allegations are true and he’s a ba’al aveirah and it hasn’t yet been clarified. But because the author didn’t provide a clarification on the matter and the allegations were not brought for clarification to a Din Torah, so although the matter is a safeik, it is fitting not to read his books until the allegations are properly clarified.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)