Rabbonim Instruct Feldheim To Cease Publishing Chaim Walder’s Popular Children’s Books After Serious Allegations Surface

Klal Yisroel is reeling from the recent allegations that have unfortunately surfaced about a well-known author of more than 50 children’s books that are in nearly every Jewish home around the world. Millions of copies of these books have been published. After consultation with Gedolei Yisroel, YWN made a decision to publish the following.
The prestigious Feldheim Publishers released the following statement yesterday:
“After consulting da’as Torah, we have decided to halt the selling of Chaim Walder’s titles while current allegations are being investigated. We do not judge and sincerely hope he will be able to clear his name. We will continue to consult with da’as Torah as the situation unfolds.”
Additionally, YWN notes the following:
His column has been pulled from the Israeli Yated upon the Psak of Hagaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein, the venerated Rosh Rosh Yeshiva of Ponavezh.
His column has been pulled from the “Osiyos” children’s magazine in Israel.
Books were pulled from the Osher Ad supermarket chain in Israel.
Books were pulled from Eichler’s of Boro Park.
Kol Chai has pulled his radio show.
The issue of abuse and support for victims is something that thankfully in the past twenty years has been brought to the forefront of our communities. Stories that were “swept under the rug” for decades, are dealt with on a professional level. Klal Yisroel is grateful to have organizations such as Amudim and world-class professionals lecturing about this topic and providing guidance to survivors.
Abuse is real. Very real. A victim of abuse is akin to being a living murder victim. It is a life-sentence of many issues that plague the victim daily their entire lives.
Abusers have been held accountable and been put in jail. There is no question that due to the direct efforts of these organizations, Gedolei Yisroel, and public awareness, a potential predator will now think twice before he acts. The word is out. Touch a child, and you will be held accountable and go to jail.
YWN supports these organizations by providing them a platform to write about these issues, and we join Klal Yisroel in giving a shoulder and support to victims who are suffering from abuse. If you are a victim of abuse, please, reach out for help. Do not suffer in silence and let your horror overtake your life. Help is available. Go for help. It will change your lives.
It is our fervent hope and prayer that Klal Yisroel never see such crimes perpetuated again.
— YWN Editorial Board
I do not believe these allegations at all. By protecting children he made lots of enemies who project their actions on him…
Are these Rabbonuim going to reimburse Feldheim Publishers for all the loss, that discontinuation of these Seforim shall cause Feldheim Publishers?
Anytime that the name of Rabbonim issuing a Pesaq is being concealed, it doesn’t look good nor authentic.
Feldheim’s statement struck the perfect cord. We don’t presume guilt, we just cannot give him a platform to reach out to children while these allegations are being investigated. That’s all.
” After consulting with Dass Torah” can you please publish a letter or a recording of the Dass Torah YWN consulted with?
Thank you @YWN for publishing this.
And thank you as well for not jumping at this right away like other news sites, & waiting for the proper guidance.
Keep it up
Did this unnamed “Dass Torah” instruct Feldheim to release a statement?
“Klal Yisroel is reeling from the recent allegations that have unfortunately surfaced about a well-known author…”
So well known that his name is in the title and the rest of the article.
My heart bleeds for this wonderful author. Now the YWN readership has become the judge, the jury and the hangman. Once a statement is made regarding the pulling of his books off the shelves, there is no way for him ever to clear his name. And if he is indeed the victim of slander or framing, he will pay for crimes never committed because the allegations make him a condemned man.
First of all if we start banning his books which kids like why not ban most of the singers as well. Remove all songs made by them as many have a history of chasing women. And we can ban all Gemorahs for Resh Lakish was head of bandits before he began his road to Torah. And why do all these seforim stores sell biographies of apikorsim from golda meir to Yitzchak Rabin. And we need to ban the open orthodox crowd who also places their books in our heimisha book stores.
So let me get this straight:
Haaretz, a known far left, frum hating “news” outlet runs a hit peice on Chaim Walder , a very famous frum author and speaker, with anonymous sources and allegations of an event from 20 years ago, and we are supposed to take their word for it, and destroy a man’s reputation , name and livelihood?!?!?
Count me skeptical.
Besides, any of these allegations could have been made against any man on the face of this earth with no defense. No names, no corroborated evidence, no time or date. Nothing. Just plain allegations. Last I checked that’s called Motzi Shem Rah.
!לשון הרע
Zero תועלת in publishing this. Regardless of whether the allegations are true or not, the books remain a wonderful educational tool.
I never would have let my kids read his books, even before these allegations came public.
His books are full of manipulations, bending susceptible young minds.
Our kids should be taught real midos from real torah sources.
Apparently the issurim of lashon hora apply to minor infractions. If there’s an allegation by two anonymous people about something serious that allegedly happened twenty years ago, brought to light by a wildly left wing newspaper in Israel, against a right wing author who has a chezkas tzidkus for decades and in incredible asset to the klal and the prat, apparently there the issurim of sippur and kabalas lashon hora don’t apply and you can therefore spill a man’s blood and the blood of his family in public, based on those facts (or lack of them).
Frum society has gone woke. We joined cancel culture. Wonderful. Oh, I forgot, it comes with a hechsher of Daas Torah. (I’d love to have heard what R’ Gershon was told. I don’t doubt for a second that he heard the left wing rag haaretz published anonymous allegations and he said of course we have to destroy chaim walder. For sure. What else could’ve happened. Why would R’ Gershon care that the Torah (Chumash, Gemara, Zohar, Ramba”m, etc. etc. all the way down to the Chofetz Chaim…. say this is assur. Ah, I forgot, Chofetz Chaim is about some feel good stories for kids. Not in real life, where the perpetrator is really evil. There, if one is accused he’s assumed guilty and shmiras halashon goes out the window. The Torah is not talking about that. Obviously. Just like being called a racist in the leftist world. There’s no defense against that. )
Of course, if he’s guilty, it’s beyond evil. For the half wit that believes I’m soft on any such a crime, be assured I believe the klal should be “rodef them ad charma” and worse. BUT THAT HAS TO BE PROVEN – NOT ALLEGED IN HAARETZ!! Has everyone lost their minds?!?!?
YWN: Please specify which Gedolei Yisroel, (if you can’t figure out why, make believe you were Chaim Walder and you know the allegations about you are false, buy everyone else ‘knows’ otherwise).
what a shame we grew up on his books
If Reb Gershon did in fact say to stop his article, did he also say to publicize it? Was that asked too? He could’ve been put on unpaid leave from his positions till this story is clarified one way or the other. Not sure that works halachically, though given the sensitivity of the situation would be somewhat understandable. But to announce to the whole world that he’s guilty? Or even m’safek? How dare they?!?! And if they’re wrong, there’s no teshuva for this! This cannot be rectified. The chilul Hashem in the chiloni media is nauseating. “Even Eichlers a popular Jewish bookstore pulled his books from the shelves” etc. Sorry, I made a mistake – I thought it’s a Jewish bookstore. But in the Progressive / woke religion, that apparently has made inroads into Chareidi (or at least Chareidi looking) institutions, virtue signaling by burying others is actually quite virtuous. Right idea – wrong religion. Got it. They could’ve taken the books off the shelves, stopped publishing his books – they didn’t have to publicize it. That’s retzicha, and if you believe in the Torah, you understand that there’s a RBS”O in charge. And if they sell all those wonderful shmiras halashon books that they madison avenued the Chofetz chaim with, it would be worthwhile to open them and see what it says. Even if it’s not in tandem with progressiveness and being woke.
[Again, for all the people who have a hard time understanding concepts. A person who does what C. Walder is being accused of is in many ways worse than a rotzeach! He’s a danger to the people he preys on and to future generations. It can devastate entire families decades later! The damage cannot be underestimated. That said, we cannot live in a world where all one needs to do is go to a tabloid, point a finger anonymously and then have the whole world stand by and say all sagely, we’re not sure, so we’re going to allow the man and his family to be buried alive. Sorry. It’s against the Torah and, (k’yehuda v’od l’kra) plain old common sense.
M’meila by the left – kavanaugh, etc. but by shomrei mitzvos? What in the world is happening? Hashem yerachem
Is there any evidence, other than unsourced press reports, that Rav Gershon Edelstein shlita made any decision, rather than Walder decided to pull his own columns?
I do not know nor want to know what any of the allegations are, but let’s remember that allegations do not automatically equal guilt.
I am not defending him but I see that all it takes is an allegation to ruin someone’s life. I guess we’re not so different from the non Jews.
A few points
1. The alleged charges are very terrible..each of us must elevate our own level of kedusha, the torah sets a much high bar than “not doing anything”
2. Despite so much good He has been hung before a court or beis din rules
3. If chas veshalom the charges are accurate and from 20 years ago, it’s quite possible that his good work since than was his way of teshuva and tikkun for old sins
Thank you. The allegations are not just about 3 people that have come forward. The Israeli media reports at least 10-20 allegations.
As always it is assur to be mekabel but limeichash mibai, and the chashash is serious enough to take the step YWN has.
As disgusting as it is to hear Eichler’s announcement- without a scintilla of proof, it’s heartwarming to see how most of the commentators on this blog still think straight and give the benefit of the very big doubt.
I was very impressed that YeshivaWorld did not say loshen hora and write about this…. until tonight. Very disappointed.
jc how does this meet all 7 halachos of ltoeles
With all the money I have been saving recently from not procuring Ben & Jerry ice cream [which we also were told not to procure], I have been procuring even more of these “Chaim Walder Kids Speak” books.
I already tossed out many Ben & Jerry ice creams not to vomit on them, but I am not again going on a tossing out spree.
What is next going to be banished from being allowed to procure?