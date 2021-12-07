With Rabbinic Blessing, Bergen Hatzalah Readies For Expansion Into Fair Lawn

Local Fair Lawn Rabbis have signed on in support of expanding Bergen Hatzalah’s coverage area to the borough of Fair Lawn. The targeted operational launch date for Bergen Hatzalah’s response in Fair Lawn is the summer of 2022.

Bergen Hatzalah, founded earlier this year, is part of Chevra Hatzalah which is the largest volunteer Emergency Medical Services (EMS) agency in the United States. Bergen Hatzalah mobilizes first responders living and working within the community to respond to medical emergencies whenever needed. These emergency responders are equipped with the necessary lifesaving tools to stabilize patients in advance of the ambulance’s arrival.

Over the coming months, the team spearheading Bergen Hatzalah’s expansion into Fair Lawn will be led by Boruch Hersh and Meir Bachrach, who have a combined 27 years of EMS and Hatzalah training and experience in New York City. They will work to recruit and train volunteers as well as to fundraise to help offset launch and ongoing operational costs.

In Fair Lawn, Bergen Hatzalah will work closely with the leadership of the Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Corps and other local agencies serving the Borough. Bergen Hatzalah’s mission is to serve everyone, regardless of religion, race, or any other demographics.

“Over the past near two decades in which I’ve had the privilege to serve as a Hatzalah member, each call has highlighted the value of the Hatzalah model – in getting fully equipped EMT responders to a patient’s side within just a couple minutes of the emergency happening,” says Hersh. “In medicine, ‘time is muscle’ so whether you are talking about the heart in a heart attack or the brain in stroke, getting a trained and equipped first responder to the patient expeditiously exponentially increases a patient’s chances of survival, with minimal deficits. Bergen Hatzalah’s goal is to get treatment to the patient as quickly as possible. Our hope is that once operational, we, in Fair Lawn, will be able to maintain the great lifesaving record and response times that other Hatzalah areas are known for.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome our brothers from Fair Lawn as they begin their journey towards becoming operational,” said Bergen Hatzalah Chief Steven Kirschner. “Fair Lawn is one of the fastest growing Orthodox communities in our county and we are thrilled to help bring Hatzalah’s world renowned service to the community. We look forward to working with Boruch, Meir and others as they work to build a strong team that will proudly serve Fair Lawn and its environs.”

Bergen Hatzalah can be reached in times of emergency via 201-367-2222 or 212-230-1000.

Founded in 2021, Bergen Hatzalah Emergency Medical Services is an independent 501(c)3 affiliated with the Chevra Hatzalah. Bergen Hatzalah is an all-volunteer first response squad. The group provides a rapid response and stabilizing service for those who call them for medical emergencies. For more information or to get involved, please visit www.bergenhatzalah.org

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)