WATCH IT: Psaki Refuses to Admit She Lied About Hunter Biden’s Laptop Being “Russian Disinformation”

Current White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki claimed during the presidential campaign last year that a NY Post story regarding Hunter Biden’s laptop was “Russian disinformation,” despite the fact that it had been corroborated at the time and has since been vindicated in multiple reports. And on Monday, she refused to back down from that claim.

The NY Post story revealed that emails on a laptop left by Hunter Biden in a shop showed that he introduced a Ukrainian colleague to then-Vice President Joe Biden, despite the elder Biden claiming that he had no knowledge of his son’s business dealings.

Other emails revealed that Hunter arranged a joint Chinese venture in which Joe was to have a 10% stake.

Democrats, the media, and just about everyone else rooting for Biden’s victory in the presidential election did all they could to suppress the story, with Twitter even blocking the story on its platform.

At the time, Psaki tweeted a Politico article pushing back against the story, with the headline stating, “Hunter Biden story is Russian disinfo, dozens of former intel officials say.”

A NY Post reporter on Monday asked Psaki whether she would now admit that the laptop “is indeed authentic, and not Russian disinformation as you seemed to suggest on Twitter last year.”

Psaki would not give a straight answer, instead saying, “The president’s son is not an employee of the federal government, so I’d point you to his representatives.”

Imagine if it were Donald Trump’s son laptop.

