Fire Causes Damage At Khal Chassidim In North Miami Beach [PHOTOS]

A fast moving blaze tore through Kahal Chasidim in North Miami Beach on Wednesday, causing significant damage to the shul’s roof.

The fire thankfully did not cause any serious injuries, nor did it damage any sifrei Torah of seforim. One man was treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire began in the shul’s kitchen and firefighters were forced to evacuate the shul as they fought to contain the blaze to the kitchen area and get it under control.

The cause of the fire was unknown.

