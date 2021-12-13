Bennett In UAE: “We’re The Grandchildren Of Prophet Abraham”

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday evening for a historic visit, met with Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday at the royal palace in Abu Dhabi.

Bennett also met with the Minister of Technology and Industry Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber and Culture Minister Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi on Monday.

“The message that I wish to deliver to the UAE leaders and Emirati citizens is that mutual partnership and friendship are natural,” Bennett said in an interview with the official Emirates News Agency (WAM) on Monday morning. “We are neighbors and cousins. We are the grandchildren of Prophet Abraham.”

Bennett was greeted at the airport on Sunday by the Crown Prince’s brother, Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan, and an honor guard.

