Bennett In UAE: “We’re The Grandchildren Of Prophet Abraham”

0
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, left, is received by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed at his private palace in Abu Dhabi, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. (Haim Zach/GPO)

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday evening for a historic visit, met with Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday at the royal palace in Abu Dhabi.

Bennett also met with the Minister of Technology and Industry Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber and Culture Minister Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi on Monday.

“The message that I wish to deliver to the UAE leaders and Emirati citizens is that mutual partnership and friendship are natural,” Bennett said in an interview with the official Emirates News Agency (WAM) on Monday morning. “We are neighbors and cousins. We are the grandchildren of Prophet Abraham.”

Bennett was greeted at the airport on Sunday by the Crown Prince’s brother, Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan, and an honor guard.

Bennett is greeted by the Emirati Foreign Minister. (WAM)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, left, received by an honor guard and the UAE Foreign Minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (Haim Zach/GPO)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, left, meets with UAE Foreign Minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (Haim Zach/GPO)

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)