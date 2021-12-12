Bennett Departs To Abu Dhabi In 1st Trip By Israeli PM To UAE

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett departed Israel for Abu Dhabi on Sunday, in the

first trip to the United Arab Emirates by an Israeli prime minister.

Bennett announced his visit at the cabinet meeting early Sunday morning, with the delayed announcement likely due to the current travel restrictions due to the Omicron.

Bennett will also be flying with a much smaller entourage than usual and his office on Motzei Shabbos disinvited the Israeli reporters who had originally been invited to accompany him on the trip.

Bennett will be meeting on Monday with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, who extended an invitation to Bennett to visit in a letter delivered by UAE Ambassador to Israel Mohamed Al Khaja in October.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)