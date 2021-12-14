U.S. Refuses Israel’s Request To Fast-Track Delivery Of Refueling Jets

Despite the Biden administration’s lip service toward supporting a military option against Iran, it rebuffed the IDF’s request to expedite the delivery of two KC-46 refueling planes ordered by Israel, Ynet reported on Monday morning.

Last March, the US State Department approved the potential sale of up to eight C-46 tanker aircraft. In October, senior Israel Air Force (IAF) officers requested that two of the planes be delivered immediately and another two be delivered within two to three years.

The refueling jets are essential for an Israeli strike on Iran due to the distance between the two countries.

Boeing KC-46 refueling planes are capable of staying in the air for 12 hours and refueling dozens of fighter jets with 1,200 gallons of fuel per minute. They can reach a range of over 11,830 kilometers and can refuel over 64 types of aircraft.

Israel’s current refueling planes, its Ram (Boeing 707) tanker aircraft, are almost 60 years old.

Despite the rejection of its request, the IDF still hopes to convince US officials to supply the planes in the coming year.

During his recent trip to Washington, Defense Minister Benny Gantz informed Biden administration officials that Israel is preparing for an attack against Iran.

