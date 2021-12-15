Berland Released, Greeted With Singing & Dancing, Murder Victims’ Relatives Are Furious

Disgraced leader of Shuvu Bunim Eliezer Berland was released on Wednesday morning from Ayalon Prison, only a month and a half after returning to prison to complete his sentence for fraud, money laundering and other offenses.

His release, based on a technicality requiring the administrative shortening of sentences that are almost completed in accordance with occupancy standards in prison cells, came on the same day that the trial against Baruch Sharvit, one of the suspects of the murder of Nissim Shitrit, z’l, began. Sharvit, who is still considered a Berland follower, was instructed by Berland – who met with Sharvit in the presence of police investigators – to confess to his role in the murder and provide details to the police. Sharvit subsequently admitted to his part in both murders and incriminated others.

Yitchak Edri, the brother of Avi Edri, z’l, who was murdered decades ago by Shuvu Banim members, screamed “Murderer” at Berland as he left the prison.

Edri’s relatives, along with the relatives of Nissim Shitrit, z’l, are furious about Berland’s release. Meir Shitrit, the brother of Nissim Shitrit, z’l, and Yitzchak Edri, the brother of Avi Edri, z’l, spoke to the press from the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court, where the trial of Baruch Sharvit began on Wednesday.

“It’s absurd,” Shitrit said. “‘We’re a State of Gad Eden for criminals. It’s the height of absurdity that on the day that the indictment on the murder of my brother is being read and the trial is beginning – the one that gave the order is being released on a technical detail – because there’s no room for this arch-criminal in prison. The most dangerous person around is returning to his crazy people and can give them instructions to continue his madness. If there was no statute of limitations, he would have been detained until the end of the proceedings.”

The Shitrit family’s lawyers sent urgent letters on Tuesday night to the Internal Security Minister and Israel Prison Services (IPS) Commissioner demanding the halt of Berland’s release. “The blood of Nissim, z’l, cries out from the earth,” a statement from the family said after Berland was nevertheless released. “This morning, this arch-criminal is released, not a Rav but a criminal with blood on his hands.”

Berland arrived home to a grand reception, with hundreds of Berland’s followers waiting outside his home on Rechov HaChoma HaShlishit who greeted him with singing and dancing, tefillos and tears of joy.

מאות חסידים מחכים מחוץ לישיבת ״שובו בנים״, שירים וריקודים לקראת בואו של ברלנד@GLZRadio pic.twitter.com/bUsPooxRAS — Bar Shimon Levi | בר שמעון לוי (@BarShimonLevi) December 15, 2021

Berland addressed his followers from the porch of his home:

שירה אדירה, דמעות של אושר ותפילות, קבלת הפנים לברלנד שיוצא למרפסת מול חסידיו pic.twitter.com/0Xi5Q2fVm3 — Bar Shimon Levi | בר שמעון לוי (@BarShimonLevi) December 15, 2021

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)