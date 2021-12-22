Flame Of Torah Burns Brightly Amid “Carmel’ Storm

As Israel experiences the third day of the Carmel storm, with cold temperatures, strong winds, rain, and thunder and lightning, the flame of Torah continues to burn brightly.

Thunder hit a power line on Tuesday night in Bnei Brak, cutting off the electricity for thousands of families and many mosdos, including Yeshivah Ponevezh.

Rosh Yeshivas Ponevezh HaGaon HaRav Baruch Dov Povarsky was in the middle of his weekly learning session with three of his talmidim. The Rosh Yeshivah requested to continue learning, and a flashlight and a candle were quickly brought and the Torah learning continued.

On Sunday, the day the storm began, the temperatures took a sharp dive, and it was the first really cold winter day in Israel since the season began.

A heater was brought to the room where HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein was delivering shiur klali to ensure the elderly Rosh Yeshivah was comfortable as the driving wind and rain reigned outside.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)