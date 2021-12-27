Omicron “Favors” Children, Israeli Hospitals Prepare For Jump In Pediatric Hospitalizations

As the COVID infection rate in Israel continues to dramatically increase and the Omicron variant spreads throughout the country, a pediatric health expert said on Monday that the Omicron variant disproportionally affects children.

Dr. Meir Ezra Elia, a pediatric health expert, told Radio 103FM on Monday: “According to initial data from the UK, we see that the Omicron ‘favors’ children, especially young ones,” Dr. Elia said. “It’s very troubling.”

Israel’s Health Ministry reported on Sunday that COVID infections among Israeli children have nearly doubled in the past ten days.

A Kan News report on Sunday said that in light of the data from other countries, especially New York and South Africa, the Health Ministry has instructed hospitals to prepare for an increase in pediatric hospitalizations.

New regulations regarding the educational system went into effect on Monday, mandating 7th to 12th graders in red communities where less than 70% of students are vaccinated to study remotely.

Health Ministry officials estimate that based on data from other countries, the number of daily COVID cases in Israel could soon reach tens of thousands per day.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)