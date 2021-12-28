Support. Knowledge. Connection. It’s All Within Your REACH!

With the momentous launch of REACH, families of individuals with disabilities now have a primary resource for determining care.

The team members of REACH understand that disabilities are complex, and navigating the world of care is daunting.

Doubt creeps up at every corner.

Which expert?

Does this summer program fit our needs?

Which caregiver specializes in this disability?

What is the difference between these schools?

With REACH’s uniquely comprehensive and independent database of resources, professionals, schools, and camps, connect with a world of strong independent advocates who can listen to your specific needs and preferences and expertly guide you to the best choices for you.

Resources include various government funded programs, special education, therapies, social and recreational programs and legal services, among others. The referrals will be data driven and based on criteria and preferences provided by the party seeking the referral.

“In the past, families of those with disabilities had to rely on reaching out to second- and third-degree connections only to learn that the referral wasn’t related to their immediate need. Our hope in creating one centralized system is to be able to give the most accurate referral based on the caller’s specific disabilities, needs, and circumstances – no matter whether that is a Yachad program or another one,” said Yachad International Director Avrohom Adler.

Upon calling, a REACH staffer will take the time to understand the caller’s needs, while inputting relevant data into the database which will then develop the most appropriate referrals. After the inquiry, the caller will receive an email with the suggestions including names, contact information and websites for further information.

Give REACH a call and gain confidence in your decisions.

Never feel alone in your journey again.

This free service can be accessed by reaching out to 1-877-Reach-52 (877-732-2452).

FOR NY STATE RESIDENTS

REACH is a project of Yachad, a division of the Orthodox Union.