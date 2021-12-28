Project Manager In Charge Of Lag B’Omer At Meron Is Named

Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana on Monday announced the appointment of IDF (res.) Brigadier-General Tzviki Tessler as the project manager in charge of the Lag B’Omer celebration at Meron.

The appointment was made following the recommendation of the State Commission of Inquiry into the Meron Disaster. Tessler will oversee the event and coordinate preparations with all the relevant bodies and will report to Kahana, who was appointed last week as the minister in charge of the Meron site on Lag B’Omer.

Tessler, 57, served in the IDF as a squadron commander in the Air Force as well as the head of the Home Front Command. After leaving the IDF, he served as the director of the Israel Police Planning and Organization Division from 2016-2019.

“The upcoming Meron event will be completely different from the events that have taken place until now, the safety of the celebrants will be the top priority this time,” Kahana said. “Management of the Meron event requires extensive knowledge and experience in understanding complex events. Tzviki Tessler has the skill and knowledge to manage an event like this.”

