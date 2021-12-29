WATCH: Anti-Vaxxer In Bnei Brak Harasses Schools With Megaphone

A number of Bnei Brak schools had an unexpected visitor on Tuesday: a Chareidi anti-vaxxer angry about the entry of vaccination programs into Israel’s schools stood outside the schools and yelled anti-vax messages with a megaphone, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

In a video of the man standing outside a Beis Yaakov school, the man could be heard saying, among other things, “Children, don’t allow them to give you these poisonous shots. They cause death. There’s no pandemic, it’s all a bluff.”

He also addressed the school principal: “The children aren’t sick. You’re sick – sick in the head.”

The principal subsequently came out and threatened to call the police. In response, the man said: “Call four police cars. You’re a criminal, you’re abusing helpless children.”

Media advisers Avi Blumenthal and Manny Haddad, who run the Chareidi information branch at the Health Ministry said: “Since the pediatric vaccine campaign began, the anti-vaxxers and disseminators of lies who operated in the background have become public and brutal and act coarsely and violently, attacking parents, teachers, Rabbanim and Gedolei Yisrael.”

