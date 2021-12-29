SANITY RETURNING: NYC Students Exposed to Covid Can Now Stay in Class if Tested Negative

New York City public school students can now remain in class even if they were in close contact with someone who tested positive for Covid, provided that they test negative for the virus.

“Every child who tests negative comes back to school,” de Blasio said, calling the new approach “stay safe and stay open.”

Beginning January 3rd, when a public school student tests positive for Covid-19, each child in their class will be given two at-home testing kits to use over the next week. If a child tests negative and does not exhibit any symptoms of the virus, they will be able to return to school, de Blasio said.

Students or their parents can tell school staff that they tested negative and do not need to provide proof.

The mayor noted that 98% of close contacts of public school students who test positive do not end contracting it as well, and in-school close contacts of a Covid-positive child have less than 1% chance of becoming sick themselves, according to the NYC Health Department.

“The jury has come back, we have a lot of evidence now, it’s told us this is the approach that’s going to work for the future,” the mayor said.

