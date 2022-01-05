Lapid: “Unprecedented Venom Against Israel In 2022 As An ‘Apartheid State'”

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said that Israel will face unprecedented criticism in 2022 over claims that it is an “apartheid state.”

Speaking at a Zooom press briefing on Monday, Lapid said: “We think that there will be debate in the coming year that is unprecedented in its venom about the words: ‘Israel is an apartheid state.’ It will be a tangible threat in 2022.”

Lapid mentioned the campaigns against Israel in the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice in the Hague and the UN Human Rights Council’s establishment of a permanent Commission of Inquiry into Israeli “war crimes” during Operation Guardian of the Walls and “systematic discrimination and repression” in Israel, the Gaza Strip and Judea and Samaria.

“The Commission of Inquiry into Guardian of the Walls is unprecedented because it doesn’t have a time limit, it is unlimited in scope and it is well-funded with many employees,” Lapid said.

Lapid elaborated that the inquiry into Guardian of the Walls has a budget of $5.5 million and is staffed with 18 employees, in comparison to the inquiry into the Syrian Civil War, with a budget of $2.5 million and 12 employees.

“Our enemies know how to harm us and will try to kick us out of international sporting events, which could be very effective across political lines.” Lapid said.

“The claim that Israel is an apartheid state is a disgusting lie. We are dealing with a bunch of anti-Semites and I don’t view this lightly.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)