Israel: Dozens Of Roshei Yeshivos Diagnosed With COVID

Following the report that Rosh Yeshivas Ponevezh, HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein tested positive for COVID on Sunday morning, dozens of other Roshei Yeshivos and mashgichim in Israel have been diagnosed with COVID.
On Monday, Rosh Yeshivas Ponevezh, HaGaon HaRav Baruch Dov Povarsky, 90, tested positive as well as Rosh Yeshivas Slabodka, HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, and Rosh Yeshivas Beis Shmuel and Rav of Kiryat Mattesdorf, Rav Yitzchok Yechiel Ehrenfeld.
On Sunday, Rosh Yeshivas Chevron, HaGaon HaRav Dovid Cohen, Rosh Yeshivas Maor HaTalmud, HaGaon HaRav Avraham Yitzchak Kook, and Rosh Yeshivas Slabodka, HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau, tested positive as well as Rosh Yeshivas Be’er Yaakov, HaGaon HaRav Dovid Shapiro, and Rosh Yeshivas Beis Matisyahu, HaGaon HaRav Baruch Weisbecker, who recently recovered from cancer.
Additionally, the Admorim of Boyan and Nadvorna have tested positive.
The above is only a partial list of the Roshei Yeshivos and mashgichim who tested positive for COVID since Sunday morning.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
tzadikim as they grow older & physicly weaker klal yisroel become even more thristy for even a few words , a little hakafos.. etc..
in the last dor many tzadikim were niftar younger than 90 & many were very shvach in their final years
than the eibishter had rachmonus and gave a number of tzadikim arichas yomim & tzelilus hadaas to lead the dor
we too have been witness to this matonoh .. we must double our efforts to be mekasher with them & drink their words “batzomoh”.. yehi ratzon lekayem bonu chachmei yisroel…
I’m sure they got the coivd-19 poison shots…look how well they are working… And don’t tell me that they would’ve been worse off because I know plenty of older people who did not get these shots, got covid and are doing well because the variants today are not as deadly as the first variant.
I was told by an askan in the health field that the current version of the flu that’s rampant in Eretz Yisroel is a lot more serious than the current version of the “virus” that’s going around. I wish them all refuah shleima. If anyone knows their full names please post them, Rav Eidelstein is Yerachmiel Gershon ben Miriam.
Refuah shlaima to all b’karov
And how many of them told their talmidim not to take the vaccine?
Sorry, but truth is truth, and science is science, and yes, Hashem made science so listen to His creation.
So far, the preliminary anecdotal reports compiled by the Health Ministry that the severity of illness and rates of hospitalization are lower among the vaccinated (similar to UK and South Africa experience). None of these reports are statistically significant but are a hopeful sign that these Rabbonim and all other infected will have a refuah shelamah.
moishekapoieh: If you make an inflammatory statement like that against talmidei chachamim would you care to back it up with facts? Which of these Roshei Yeshivos are anti vaxers? Rav Chaim Kanievsky shlita is clearly pro vaccines. Which of these Roshei Yeshiva argued?