Israel: Dozens Of Roshei Yeshivos Diagnosed With COVID

Following the report that Rosh Yeshivas Ponevezh, HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein tested positive for COVID on Sunday morning, dozens of other Roshei Yeshivos and mashgichim in Israel have been diagnosed with COVID.

On Monday, Rosh Yeshivas Ponevezh, HaGaon HaRav Baruch Dov Povarsky, 90, tested positive as well as Rosh Yeshivas Slabodka, HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, and Rosh Yeshivas Beis Shmuel and Rav of Kiryat Mattesdorf, Rav Yitzchok Yechiel Ehrenfeld.

On Sunday, Rosh Yeshivas Chevron, HaGaon HaRav Dovid Cohen, Rosh Yeshivas Maor HaTalmud, HaGaon HaRav Avraham Yitzchak Kook, and Rosh Yeshivas Slabodka, HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau, tested positive as well as Rosh Yeshivas Be’er Yaakov, HaGaon HaRav Dovid Shapiro, and Rosh Yeshivas Beis Matisyahu, HaGaon HaRav Baruch Weisbecker, who recently recovered from cancer.

Additionally, the Admorim of Boyan and Nadvorna have tested positive.

The above is only a partial list of the Roshei Yeshivos and mashgichim who tested positive for COVID since Sunday morning.

