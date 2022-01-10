FAKE NEWS: CDC Director: Lib Justice Sotomayor Lied About Child Covid Hospitalizations

CDC Director Dr. Rachelle Walensky made it clear on Sunday that claims made by liberal Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor regarding child Covid hospitalizations was completely false.
During oral arguments last Friday in a case over Biden’s vaccine mandates, Sotomayor claimed that the US has “over 100,000 children in serious condition, and many on ventilators” due to Covid-19.
In an interview with Fox News Sunday, Walensky said that the number of children hospitalized because of Covid-19 is more like 3,500 – not even close to the 6-digit figure claimed by Sotomayor.
Walensky also noted that the number of Covid hospitalizations is generally inflated because many patients who were admitted for a completely separate reason end up testing positive for Covid-19, thus automatically qualifying them as a “Covid hospitalization.”
“In some hospitals that we’ve talked to, up to 40% of the patients who are coming in with COVID are coming in not because they’re sick with COVID but because they’re coming in with something else and have had COVID or the omicron variant detected,” Walensky said.
That’s not the only falsehood they discussed. They also reiterated the lie about protecting “others” from unvaccinated workers. And that omicron is as dangerous than delta. Vax mandates would prevent all cases of covid. Hospitals are overrun The jab prevents transmission. Lots of lies being passed as truth in that courtroom.
