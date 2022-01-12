Israel’s Teacher’s Union: “Total Anarchy, Gov’t Has Lost Control Of The Educational System”

The chairman of the Teacher’s Union Ran Erez excoriated Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Education Minister Shasha Biton on Monday, accusing the government of losing control of the educational system.

In an interview with Channel 12 News, Erez said: “No one is making decisions on the educational system. The children are being abandoned. Everything is anarchy and chaos – there are no rules. Someone needs to make decisions in this situation and that someone is the prime minister.”

Erez said that the current situation in schools is dangerous. “Coming to school where the students arent’ vaccinated and no one is being tested and they’re not giving us testing kits – it’s Russian roulette. The prime minister and education minister are responsible for this – they need to make decisions. We’re prepared for in-classroom studies, hybrid studies or online studies but someone needs to make a decision.”

Almost 40,000 students and over 6,000 teachers and staff members are positive for COVID as of Monday, according to the Education Ministry. Additionally, almost 100,000 students are in quarantine as well as almost 3,500 teachers and staff members.

According to Menashe Levi, head of the School Administrators Association, 50% of high school students arent showing up.

“Everyone is getting tested, in quarantine or just not coming,” he told Army Radio, adding that some schools should be closed, with studies conducted online.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)