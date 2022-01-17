“Israel Sent ‘Killer Dolphin’ To Hunt Us Down,” Hamas Says

Hamas told its Al-Quds media outlet last week that a Hamas naval commando discovered a “killer attack dolphin” sent by the Zionist enemy.

In a video published and translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI)

Hamas is seen bragging about its elite naval forces and how “martyr” Muhammad Abu Anas first discovered a dolphin that “the enemy used to hunt down members of our naval forces at sea.

“Abu Anas first removed devices attached to the dolphin that were meant to kill members of the Al-Qassam Brigades’ naval forces.”

Hamas has deemed Abu Anas as a “martyr,” with some Arabic news sites saying he was killed by the dolphin. In actuality, he was killed by an Israeli strike during Operation Guardian of the Walls in May.

Killer Zionist dolphins exist, according to a Hamas publication. Abu Hamza explains that a member of Hamas' Frogman unit who was killed by Israel during the May conflict found the killer dolphin. The device the alleged killer dolphin was wearing is shown in the publication. pic.twitter.com/gvAyynO3YT — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) January 10, 2022

In 2015, Hamas claimed that it had seized an “Israeli spy dolphin” equipped with cameras off the coast of Gaza.

