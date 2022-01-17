Netanyahu Responds: “My Family And I Were Immeasurably Touched”

Opposition leader Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday responded to the crowdfunding campaign which raised almost NIS 3 million by Monday afternoon and is still going strong since it was launched on Sunday morning.

“Thank you, masses of Israeli citizens, for your tremendous support and wonderful show of love in recent days,” Netanyahu wrote on social media. “Your warmth of heart was extremely moving for me and my family.”

It is unclear whether Netanyahu could actually use the donated funds because according to Israeli law, it’s forbidden for an MK or government official to accept money, private payments, or gifts that are not part of his terms as a public servant.

תודה לכם, המוני אזרחי ישראל, על התמיכה האדירה והאהבה המופלאה שלכם בימים האחרונים. חום הלב שלכם ריגש אותי ואת בני משפחתי בהתרגשות שאין שנייה לה ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TqpOu8MKaa — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) January 17, 2022

If a Knesset member wishes to receive a donation for a significant medical need or assistance with legal funding, he must apply to the Knesset Ethics Committee and request special approval in advance. Since Netanyahu was not even aware of the campaign prior to its launch, he did not seek prior approval and it is doubtful whether he will be legally permitted to use the funds.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)