Israel Shortens Quarantine From 7 To 5 Days

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday announced that he has accepted the recommendation of Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz to shorten quarantine for asymptomatic coronavirus patients to 5 days from the previous 7 days.

The new regulation goes into effect on Wednesday.

Asymptomatic coronavirus carriers and vaccinated and/or recovered individuals who were exposed to confirmed COVID carriers can leave quarantine after receiving two negative test results on home antigen tests, one on the evening of the fourth day of quarantine and the second on the evening of the fifth day of quarantine.

Unvaccinated and/or unrecovered individuals who were exposed to confirmed COVID carriers can leave quarantine after five days after receiving a negative test result on an antigen test performed at a testing facility.

Additionally, it was decided that a doctor’s approval will not be required for coronavirus carriers to end quarantine.

Bennett also announced that the government will distribute several home antigen tests free of charge to any citizens who request them.

