Over $1 Million For Bibi, Including From Yamina MK’s Husband

The crowdfunding campaign for opposition leader Binyamin Netanyahu is still going strong, surpassing the $1 million mark on Tuesday afternoon, two days after it was launched.

On Tuesday, a surprising name appeared among the numerous donors: Shmulik Silman, the husband of Yamina MK Idit Silman, who donated NIS 180, as revealed by Kan News correspondent Akiva Novick.

Novick tweeted a screenshot of Silman’s donation, adding that he confirmed that it was indeed Silman, the MK’s husband, who made the donation.

Rosh Yeshivas Har Hamor HaRav Tzvi Tau donated 1000 NIS ($319.92) on Monday.

Netanyahu thanked his supporters on Monday, writing on social media that he and his family were “immeasurably touched by your tremendous support and wonderful show of love in recent days.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)