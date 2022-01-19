In Cahoots With Ra’am: Lieberman Discriminates Against Charedi Schools

UTJ MK Yaakov Asher on Tuesday revealed how at the same time that the coalition is advancing the Chareidi draft law in the name of “equality,” it is discriminating against Chareidi schools in cooperation with the Islamic Ra’am party.

In a speech from the Knesset plenum, Asher said that there’s a clause in the state budget that provides funds for supplementary hours for “recognized but unofficial schools” or “exempt institutions.” These are schools that don’t meet all the requirements for being fully funded by the State, such as teaching all the core curriculum subjects, but do receive a small amount of funding – mainly some Chareidi and Arab schools.

Asher said that the chairman of the Finance Committee Alex Kushnir (Yisrael Beiteinu) received an order from his boss and party leader, Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman, “not to add one shekel to the budget for unofficial schools.” However, in Lieberman’s perpetual quest to harm Chareidim, in this case, he was also harming the Arab sector.

According to Asher, “a meeting at the Finance Ministry with Ra’am representatives was held, at which they were told: ‘We’ll transfer the money just for you but we’re not passing it for Chareidim. The clause won’t be approved in order that the Chareidim won’t benefit but you can trust me that you’ll get the money.”

Asher excoriated Lieberman: “Even after he failed with the daycares, his response was that it was ‘a decision that harms the country’s citizens who serve in the IDF, work and pay taxes.’ This government knows how to respect beliefs of non-Jewish sectors, Muslim or Christian, but it has no consideration for the Chareidi public whose belief is Toras Yisrael.”

