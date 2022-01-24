Israel Prepares For “Ellips” Storm, Snow Expected In Jerusalem

A short but major storm dubbed “Elpis” is expected to arrive in Israel on Wednesday, with a significant amount of snow expected in the morning in the north, and central Israel, including Jerusalem, by Wednesday afternoon.

The predictions have instilled new hope in the hearts of Yerushalmi children, who were left disappointed last week when predictions of snow failed to materialize.

The storm will bring a significant drop in temperatures, heavy rain, powerful winds, and thunderstorms, and flooding is expected in Israel’s coastal areas.

The storm is expected to last through Thursday.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)