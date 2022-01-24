THANKS DEBLASIO: NYC Experienced Most Subway Assaults in 2021 Since 1997

It’s mayhem on the subways.

The NYPD reported more subway assaults in 2021 than in any other year going all the way back to 1997.

The NYPD says that there were 461 felony assaults on the city’s subway system in 2021, as well as 8 murders.

On the brighter side, the last month of 2021 gave New Yorkers some reprieve from the endless violence; there were “only” 194 total major felonies on the subways in December, down from 235 the month prior. Robberies also dropped, from 88 in November to 58 in December.

The NYPD said that in 2021, 2.46 crimes were committed per every million subway riders, far higher than the 1.47 crimes per million riders reported in 2019.

Mayor Eric Adams has his work cut out for him.

