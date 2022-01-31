Why Did Some Israelis Stop Buying Doritos?

There have been calls in Israel to stop buying Doritos after the Israeli branch of the company published a video advertisement for Family Day featuring a number of LGBTQ families.

Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Aryeh King joined the protest, writing: “I’m joining the boycott against those who encourage perversion.”

B’Sheva editor Emmanuel Shilo wrote: “I’m not buying Doritos…a company that sells snacks shouldn’t take sides on controversial ethical issues among its customers. Yahadus only recognizes families comprised of a man and a woman. I won’t interfere in the life of someone who chooses differently but I won’t give my money to a company that uses it to encroach on my values – the values of the Jewish family.”

A social media user wrote: “‘Doritos – remove the cheap politics off the plate or we’ll remove you. I’m not buying any more Doritos until you stop engineering a gender-confused consciousness.”

Srugim, a Dati Leumi website, even published a p’sak from a Dati Leumi Rav that it’s forbidden to buy Doritos in the wake of its campaign publicly supporting issurim forbidden by the Torah.

The Doritos boycott joins prior boycotts against the encroachment of liberal values into Israeli society.

גם אני מחרים מהיום את דוריטוס של שטרואס pic.twitter.com/LcHjXihOwU — Gilad Hadari جلعاد هداري גילעד הדרי (@GiladHadari) January 29, 2022

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)