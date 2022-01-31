WATCH: Thousands Of Dati Leumi Bnei Yeshivos Protest Against Kahana’s Reforms

Thousands of Dati Leumi bnei yeshivos on Sunday participated in a protest against “the weakening of the Rabbanut by the State of Israel.”

The protest was organized under the banner of “The People Want A Jewish State.” Thousands gathered at the entrance to Jerusalem under the Gesher Hameitarim, opposite the Rabbbanut, where they received brachos from the Chief Rabbanim, HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Yosef and HaGaon HaRav Dovid Lau.

The participants then continued toward the Knesset plaza, where they protested as the weekly Cabinet meeting was being held.

מילה טובה לציונות הדתית. יש לנו מה ללמוד מהם. pic.twitter.com/ko2KLiaCLJ — ישי כהן (@ishaycoen) January 30, 2022

The “Kav Adom” protest representatives said: “We support the thousands of protesters. Just like Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who has zero public support but persists in sitting in his position, his fellow party member, Minister Kahana, also insists on launching a series of reforms that has zero Rabbinic and public support.”

“These reforms are the direct continuation of this government’s war against any shred of Jewish identity in the State. Next Tuesday, we will gather again at a hundred intersections throughout the country in a demand for a Jewish State.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)