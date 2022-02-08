Lieberman: “Chareidim Are To Blame For The High Cost Of Living”

Israel is experiencing a steep rise in the cost of living and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett promised on Sunday at the weekly Cabinet meeting that the government would take steps to address the issue in the coming days.

There are various reasons for the rise, including the worldwide rise in the cost of living due to supply chain delays caused by the COVID pandemic, leading many major Israeli companies to increase their prices in recent weeks. There’s also been a rise in electricity and gas prices recently, the cost of vegetables has risen due to the many recent stormy days in Israel, and there’s been a rise in the price of eggs and poultry due to the recent avian flu outbreak. Additionally, and perhaps most importantly, the cost of living in Israel is already extremely high. Israel is tied with Iceland in second place for the highest cost of living in the world, with only Switzerland rating higher.

After the Cabinet meeting, it was decided that the Finance Ministry will prepare a national plan for reducing the cost of living.

However, apparently, there is no need for Lieberman to prepare a plan because he already has all the answers. Of course, it’s the Chareidim who are to blame for the high cost of living!

Speaking at a Yisrael Beiteinu party meeting on Monday afternoon, Leiberman said: “Regarding the cost of living, strangely everyone ignores one of the factors. Over 50% of the Chareidi sector isn’t part of the labor force and this is one of the main reasons for the high cost of living.”

UTJ MK Yaakov Litzman stated in response: “Lieberman’s severe words of incitement while blaming the Chareidi public for the high cost of living and the poverty he decrees on Am Yisrael deserves condemnation.”

“This is anti-Semitic slander, reminiscent of dark times, in which the Jews were blamed for all the evils and troubles of humanity. It’s a busha and disgrace to the government that a person who denigrates an entire sector holds a responsible position as a finance minister.”

UTJ chairman Moshe Gafni said: “The harsh statements about the cost of living made by Lieberman during a party meeting are not even worthy of a response. His words should be sent in a wheelbarrow to the garbage dump.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)