Explosion At Bnei Brak Wedding Hall Injures Seven

A minor explosion occurred at a Bnei Brak wedding hall on Wednesday night, injuring seven people, two moderately and five lightly.

The injured were evacuated to the hospital in light to moderate condition. Several guests were treated for shock.

A police investigation was opened and preliminary findings indicate that a 15-year-old at the wedding tried to use a confetti-spraying device to shoot powerful fireworks which are intended to be used only in outside spaces, triggering an explosion.

“When we arrived at the scene there was a lot of commotion on the nearby street and inside the hall,” an MDA paramedic said. “We entered the hall and saw three young men in their twenties, fully conscious and suffering from injuries to the upper body. We provided medical treatment to stop the bleeding and evacuated them to the hospital.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)