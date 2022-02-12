Israel Prepares For Evacuation Of Jews, Israelis From Ukraine

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, National Security Council head Eyal Haluta and other top security officials over the weekend held an emergency meeting over escalating fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine and the possible evacuation of Israelis and Jews from the country.

Bennett called on all Israeli to immediately leave the area, raising the travel warning the Foreign Ministry issued on Friday that Israelis should “consider” leaving the area. The ministry also announced it is evacuating its diplomats and their families.

According to a Foreign Ministry estimate, there are about 15,000 Israelis in Ukraine and about 200,000 Jews.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz instructed the IDF to prepare for the possibility of assisting in the evacuation, a statement from his office said.

Arkia Airlines is offering rescue flights on Monday and Tuesday to Israelis who wish to leave Ukraine.

The United States is also evacuating almost all of the staff from its embassy in Kyiv.

