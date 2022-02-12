UTJ MK Says Chareidi Cities Will Form Own Bus System If Prices Rise

UTJ MK Uri Maklev, who served in the past as the Deputy Transportation Minister, said that if the government raises the costs of public transportation, Chareidi cities will begin operating their own private transportation systems.

“There’s a legal option to operate private public transportation in Chareidi cities,” he told Radio Kol Chai. “If prices rise, we’ll support this.”

“The Transportation Ministry has been trying to persuade people to use public transportation and at the same time is raising the cost. There’s no real grasp of economics.”

“The more the Chareidi sector suffers the more enjoyment Lieberman gets. He harms everyone, the secular community understands this. We’ll seriously consider moving to private transportation. It’s not reasonable that we, the heaviest users of public transportation, will be hit with decrees.”

Shlomo Filber, former Director-General of the Communications Ministry, also called on the Chareidi sector to create its own bus system.

“If the cost of public transportation in Chareidi cities rises in accordance with the directive of the Finance Ministry, which is revoking the subsidies, then I suggest the Chareidi public operate private transportation at the current prices,” he wrote on Twitter.

“There are hundreds of buses and dozens of companies who will be happy to have steady work that is in high demand. Egged’s buses will travel empty for a few weeks, and everything will work out.”

