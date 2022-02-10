New Lieberman Decree: Public Transportation Cost To Rise Sharply In Chareidi Cities, Periphery

In a new decree against the Chareidi sector and weakest sectors of Israeli society, Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman and Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli are formulating a plan to abolish the existing discounts on public transportation in Chareidi centers and the periphery, leading to a sharp rise in bus fares.

According to a report in The Marker, the plan replaces the dozens of fares available today to only three fares: city, intercity, and regional, sharply increasing the cost of public transportation in many Chareidi cities, as well as in other cities which have special agreements with the government, such as Tiveria, Ofakim, Kiryat Gat, Rechovot, Ramla, and Afula,

The 50% discount for passengers who have reached retirement age may also be canceled, but in order to prevent a public outcry, Israelis age 75 and over may be allowed to travel for free.

The remaining existing discounts for the blind, disabled, students, Social Security beneficiaries, children and adolescents – will remain unchanged.

Following the report on Wednesday, UTJ MK Uri Maklev slammed the plan, saying: “Under the guise of ‘streamlining and reducing tariffs,’ the finance and transportation ministers are cruel to families from weaker sectors.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)