A woman who described the Grenfell Tower fire in London as a “Jewish sacrifice” was sentenced to an 11-month jail sentence on Friday.

The fire, which broke out in the 24-story high-rise building on June 14, 2017, killing 72 people and injuring 70, was the worst residential fire in the UK since World War II.

Four days later, Tahra Ahmed, now 51, wrote on Facebook: “Watch the footage of people trapped in the inferno with flames behind them. They were burnt alive in a Jewish sacrifice.”

In another post after the fire, she wrote: “Jews have always been the ones behind ritual torture, crucifixion and murder of children, especially young boys, as a way of atoning for their sins in order to be allowed back into Palestine.”

Ahmed was found guilty on two counts of stirring up racial hatred.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)