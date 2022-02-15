IKVESA D’MASHICHA: HaRav Yosef Calls On Ukrainian Jews, & All Jews, To Fulfill The Words Of Ovadiah

Chief Rabbi of Israel HaRav Yosef Yitzchak wrote a letter to Jews in Ukraine, and all Jews living in the Diaspora, to pay heed to the threat of war as a call to move to Eretz Yisrael.

The letter, entitled: Kol Koreh to all Acheinu Beis Yisrael in Ukraine,” the letter states: “To Acheinu Beis Yisrael in foreign lands, especially Ukraine: During these times, when the sounds of trumpets of war are heard, it’s appropriate for every Jew with yiras Shamayim to hasten his way to Eretz HaKodesh, as promised by HaNavi Ovadia (Perek Aleph, Passuk 17): “וּבְהַר צִיּוֹן תִּהְיֶה פְלֵיטָה וְהָיָה קֹדֶש”.

“And although it’s not clear if there will be a war and only Hashem has the solutions and we must daven for peace throughout the entire world, in any event, ascending to Eretz Hakodesh is always a very great and important mitzvah, and at all times, we must strive to reach Eretz Hakodesh and especially Yerushalayim Ir Hakodesh. And now that there are sounds and fears of war, the issues are unfolding in a way as to see it as a type of call from Shamayim, to ascend to Eretz Hakodesh from all the foreign lands in the entire Diaspora, and especially Yerushalayim Ir Hakodesh, because these are the places where the Schechina rests, and they have more protection.”

HaRav Yosef all wrote words of chizzuk: “And the main thing is to be mechazeik b’emunah and tefillah, and to know that there is nothing that can stop Hashem from providing a yeshuah from every situation in any manner. Just like we witnessed miracles and wonders during Yetzias Mitzrayim that were above all the laws of teva, and there was also a great amount of hashgacha during Kriyas Yam Suf to save each and every Jew from the dangerous sea, in the same way, a Jew that is moser nefesh for Hashem b’emunas Shema Yisrael Hashem Elokeinu Hashem Echad twice a day – Hashem will protect him and save him.”

“And yet there is a sacred obligation on each and every Jew with yiras Shamayim in all the lands of the Diaspora to do his hishtadlus to hurry and hasten his footsteps to Eretz Hakodesh and make aliyah quickly to our kodesh land, and not to delay this at all, and to hurry to arrange a plane ticket. And Hashem Yisbarach who feeds and sustains everyone will b’siyata dishmaya provide everyone with a good place to live and food and parnassah.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)