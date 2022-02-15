RACE CARD: NYC Mayor Adams Says He’s Criticized Because He’s Black [SEE THE VIDEO]

NYC Mayor Eric Adams asserted that the reason why some are critical of his leadership is because he is black.

“We need to really stop distorting the news,” Adams said.

“I’m a black man that’s the mayor, but my story has been interpreted by people that don’t look like me,” he said. “We gotta be honest about that. How many blacks are on editorial boards? How many blacks are determining how these stories are being written?”

“My role as mayor is being interpreted through the prisms of your reality and not mine,” Adams said. “So when you write stories, you’re not writing stories for people who were almost homeless like me. You’re not writing stories for people who were arrested and beat by police officers. You’re not writing stories for those who are dealing with high crime. You’re writing from your prisms.”

Watch his full comments below.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)