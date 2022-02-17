“NONSENSE”: Hillary Reacts to Bombshell Spying Revelations

Hillary Clinton finally commented on the special counsel John Durham’s claim that her campaign spied on Donald Trump in 2016 and when he was already in the White House.

In a tweet, Clinton shared a Vanity Fair article that she said provided “a good debunking” of the allegations, calling the shocking the “latest nonsense.”

“Trump & Fox are desperately spinning up a fake scandal to distract from his real ones,” she tweeted. “So it’s a day that ends in Y. The more his misdeeds are exposed, the more they lie. For those interested in reality, here’s a good debunking of their latest nonsense.”

Trump also weighed in on the matter again on Wednesday.

“Why isn’t the media asking who gave Crooked Hillary Clinton’s “plumbers” their orders?” Trump wrote in a statement. “With Watergate it was the cover-up that turned out to be the far bigger crime. With Hillarygate it is the Mainstream Media Cover-up that is almost as big of a crime as the act of treasonous espionage itself. It is showing the world why our media is truly the enemy of the people!”

