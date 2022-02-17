ASTOUNDING: Russian Generals Travel To Remote Village To Pray At Jewish Kevarim

In a surreal scene, 15 Russian decorated former top army officers and military personnel traveled this week to the village of Lubavitch – in order to pray at the kevarim of the Tzemach Tzedek, z’tl, [Reb Menachem Mendel Schneersohn, the 3rd Lubavitcher Rebbe] and his son, the Maharash, z’tl [Reb Shmuel Schneersohn, the 4th Lubavitcher Rebbe].

Jews who were davening at the kevarim were surprised by the sight of decorated Russian officers at the site and asked them why they were there. They responded that they heard that prayers said at the tombs of the Jewish righteous were accepted so they traveled to the village on the 33rd anniversary of the Russian withdrawal from Afghanistan to pray for peace. They had fought in the Soviet-Afghan War and they prayed that another war wouldn’t occur.

The guests also visited a monument in memory of the Jews of Lubavitch who were murdered in the Holocaust as well as the restored historical Chabad buildings in the town.

“In recent years, the town of Lubavich has become a hotspot where thousands of people come every month to daven, mostly Jews, but almost every day I also meet non-Jews who heard about it from others,” said HaRav Gavriel Gordon, who is the Chabad shaliach in Lubavitch [Lyubavichi in Russian] and Moscow.

“They flock here from all over Russia and everyone is warmly welcomed. I believe that the prayers of the senior officers will also be accepted – and may prevent war.”

Rav Gordon has transformed the village – building guest houses, renovating the beis kevaros, and restoring historic Chabad buildings – with the assistance of the local government, Chief Rabbi of Russia HaRav Berel Lazar, and the Agudas Chassidei Chabad of Russia.

There are only about 200 permanent residents in the tiny village – all non-Jews. In 1926, there were 967 Jews living in the village, half of the total population. After the Germans entered the town in August 1941, they established a ghetto, and on November 4, 1941, they massacred the 483 remaining Jews.

