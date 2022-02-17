$7 A GALLON? Analyst Gives Dire Prediction on Rising Gas Prices

A veteran analyst is warning that Americans could soon see gas prices as high as $7 a gallon, as Russia appears to be gearing up to invade Ukraine, and after years of under-investment by the oil industry.

“My guess is that you are going to see $5 a gallon at any triple-digit [gas prices]… as soon as you get to $100 [a barrel]. And you might get to $6.50 or $7 [a gallon],” Energy Word founder Dan Dicker told Yahoo Finance.

Crude oil has risen by 13% in the past month to $94 a barrel, with analysts blaming Russia for at least some of the increase. Russia produces 10 million barrels of oil a day, or 10% of global demand. Any decrease in that production due to its geopolitical moves could push gas prices even higher.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)