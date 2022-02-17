HaGaon HaRav Auerbach Adds A Name To Critically Injured Chasan Who Fell Off Table

Tragically, the chassan who suffered a serious head injury when he fell off a table while dancing at his wedding is still in critical condition.

He underwent an emergency operation on Tuesday which was Baruch Hashem successful but he is still hospitalized in the ICU, sedated and ventilated.

HaGaon HaRav Mordechai Auerbach, Rav of the Abir Yaakov shul in Tel Aviv, where the chassan davens, added the name “Chaim” on Thursday morning as a segulah for a refuah sheleimah.

Students of Yeshivas Halichos Shlomo in Tel Aviv took on numerous kabbalos for the chassan’s refuah and over 180 Sifrei Tehillim were recited on his behalf by members of the kehilla. On Tuesday night, a chizzuk kennes for women was held in Modiiin Illit in the zechus of his recovery.

HaRav Yehuda Meizlik, the head of Midrashas Tel Aviv of Nefesh Yehudi, who has been very close to the chassan since he became frum ten years ago, told B’Chadrei that he has been in touch with the families since the terrible accident occurred.

“The kallah is unbelievable,” he said. “She’s very strong and isn’t breaking. She’s constantly at the hospital.”

He added that it took a long time for the kallah, a Beis Yaakov graduate, and the chassan, who is 34, to find each other, and the wedding was meticulously planned. “But we saw how in one minute, all the plans were ruined.”

A number of Israeli singers and musicians have announced that from now on they will stop the music at simchos if the chassan or kallah is lifted in the air.

The public is asked to daven for Itai Chaim ben Ahuva l’refuah sheleimah b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)