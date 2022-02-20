Queen Elizabeth, 95, Infected with COVID-19

Queen Elizabeth has been infected with Covid-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, Buckingham Palace announced Sunday.

The queen, 95, is expected to continue performing “light duties” at Windsor this week, despite her illness. She is believed to have caught the virus from Prince Charles, who recently tested positive for Covid.

The palace has its own staff of physicians who care for its occupants, including the queen. Professor Sir Huw Thomas, head of the Medical Household and Physician to the Queen, is expected to be in charge of ensuring the queen gets over her bout with the virus.

The queen’s illness comes just weeks after massive celebrations were held in honor of her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the British throne.

