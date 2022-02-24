Neo-Nazis Busted Attempting to Start a Race War

Three men pleaded guilty Wednesday for conspiring to provide material support to terrorist to attack the US power grid “in furtherance of white supremacist ideology.”

The Justice Department said the three men – Christopher Brenner Cook, Jonathan Allen Frost, and Jackson Matthew Sawall – knew that the support they planned to provide was to be used to destroy energy facilities.

The group’s plan was to attack substations with powerful rifles, costing the government millions and causing unrest.

This Justice Department said the bust began in 2019 as Frost floated the idea of attacking a power grid with Cook in an online chat group. Within weeks, the two began efforts to recruit others to join in their plan.

Assistant Director Timothy Langan of the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division alleges the three were racially motivated extremists.

The DOJ said Cook gave the members of his evil plot a list of reading material circulated a book list that promoted white supremacist ideology and Neo-Nazism.

The DOJ also said Frost provided Cook and Sawall with suicide necklaces filled with fentanyl, which they were to swallow if caught by law enforcement.

The defendants now face a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)