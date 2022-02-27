Brooklyn / Lakewood: Petirah of HaRav Zevulun Dovid Liebb ZT”L

We regret to inform you of the petirah of HaRav Zevulun Dovid Liebb zt”l, the rosh yeshiva of Yeshiva Ishei Yisroel in Brooklyn, New York.

Rav Liebb was one of the earliest and closest talmidim of Rav Yitzchok Hutner zt”l, and spent his half-century plus in chinuch to mold the lives of countless talmidim across the United States.

In the 50s and 60s, Rav Liebb traversed the United States, being marbitz torah to young children in day schools in far flung areas in the US. He also spent a number of years teaching at the Rike Breuer Teacher Seminary in Washington Heights.

The levaya is scheduled to take place at 11 am Sunday morning at the 7th Street Chapel in Lakewood, 613 Ramsey Avenue.

Yehi zichro baruch.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)