MORE HATE: Jewish Man Attacked with Metal Cane in Crown Heights

In what is believed to have been yet another hate crime in Brooklyn, a Jewish man was assaulted in Crown Heights on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at around 7:20 am when the Jewish man stopped in the vicinity of Troy Avenue and Montgomery Street to pick up a passenger.

A male approached the vehicle and hit it with a metal cane. When the driver exited his vehicle, the suspect turned and began assaulting him with the cane, striking him several times in the head before running off.

Hatzolah treated the victim for injuries to his face, some of which required stitches.

The NYPD was called and investigation into the incident is ongoing.

